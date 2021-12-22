Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for 2.8% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,925,000 after buying an additional 2,088,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

