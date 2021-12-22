Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Takes $44,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 134,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $298.79 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

