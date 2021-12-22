Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AQST traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 35,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,933. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

