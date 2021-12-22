WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

WELL Health Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 23,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,044. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

