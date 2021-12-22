Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives $26.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOWL shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $74,850,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $74,716,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $41,647,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $12,049,000. Finally, DC Funds LP purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $10,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

HOWL stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

