Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

WABC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

WABC stock remained flat at $$56.61 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.62. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.57 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

