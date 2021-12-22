Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Wheaton Precious Metals also reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 293.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.53. 2,160,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,190. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

