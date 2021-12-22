Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,821 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their target price on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $71.51.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.