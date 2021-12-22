Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,282 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.87. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

