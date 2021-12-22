Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 41,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.02 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $103.66 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.19.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

