Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.2% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 583 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $537.63 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $559.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of -102.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

