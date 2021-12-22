Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,443 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.17% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,640,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

