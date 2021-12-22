Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $49,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBNY. Maxim Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.62.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $315.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.00. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $131.15 and a twelve month high of $342.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

