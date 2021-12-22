Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,318 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,927,525. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $61.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

