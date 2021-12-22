Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 601 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

KMB stock opened at $139.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.