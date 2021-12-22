Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 86 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 885 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,877 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One stock opened at $1,723.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,772.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,869.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.54. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,621.19 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

