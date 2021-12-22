Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 139,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,288,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

JNK stock opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.20. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

