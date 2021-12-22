William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Progressive in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Progressive stock opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.00.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,723,387. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Progressive by 9,885.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311,597 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in Progressive by 55.0% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 37.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.