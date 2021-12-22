William Blair Comments on ExlService Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ExlService in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

ExlService stock opened at $136.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.82. ExlService has a 52 week low of $76.39 and a 52 week high of $138.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ExlService by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,456. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

