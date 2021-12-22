William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Allstate in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $11.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day moving average is $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 17.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

