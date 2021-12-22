WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 192 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.88.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.24%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

