WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.14% of MRC Global worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,434,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,923 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after buying an additional 829,066 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 684.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 374,189 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 180,842 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $12.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $564.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.49.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

