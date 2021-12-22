WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 329,035 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,389.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.