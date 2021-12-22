WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 397 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

