WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 9,128 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 996,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 750,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,285,000 after acquiring an additional 164,478 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

