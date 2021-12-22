WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after buying an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $644.33 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $720.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $782.20.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

