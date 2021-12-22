Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $628.72 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.45 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $654.35.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

