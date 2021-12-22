Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

NYSE:V opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.03. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $414.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

