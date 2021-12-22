Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $827,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Amundi bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,568 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.