Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $413,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Waters by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $349.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.81 and a 200 day moving average of $366.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $243.03 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

