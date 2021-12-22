Wright Investors Service Inc. Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,148 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $104.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.19. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $117.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

