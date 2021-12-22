XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of XBiotech worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 25.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 13.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 72.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XBIT opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. XBiotech Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.20 million, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.54.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 91.99%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter.

In other XBiotech news, CEO John Simard sold 21,125 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $272,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 170,017 shares of company stock worth $2,259,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

