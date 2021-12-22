Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.15

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 6475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

