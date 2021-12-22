Xometry, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 27th (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 27th. Xometry had issued 6,875,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $302,500,000 based on an initial share price of $44.00. After the expiration of Xometry’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Get Xometry alerts:

XMTR opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. Xometry has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xometry news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.