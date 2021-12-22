XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.73 on Exchanges

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $194.29 million and $1.01 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00054801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.82 or 0.08113639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,711.05 or 0.99884304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00073115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00047348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 288,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 266,753,377 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars.

