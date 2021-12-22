Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up 1.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 14.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 593,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,966. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.67. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.