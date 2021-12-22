Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 59 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 254,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 148,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,718,219 over the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

