Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Bought by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Yandex worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter worth about $31,229,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 213.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 62.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 41.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -158.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. Yandex has a 52 week low of $58.91 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

