Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond Sells 8,130 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 1,228,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,435. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.44. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Yext by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

