Yield Guild Games Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00010982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $370.94 million and $66.63 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00057165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.18 or 0.08150007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.65 or 1.00152998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00073269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,075,036 coins.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

