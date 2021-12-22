Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.30. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 89,825 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

