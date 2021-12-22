Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 110,050.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter valued at $435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AstroNova by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,312. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $96.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

