Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. Capri reported earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. Capri has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capri in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

