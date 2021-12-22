Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:EXN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

