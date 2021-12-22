Zacks: Analysts Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.47). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XFOR shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of XFOR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.