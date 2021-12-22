Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post sales of $243.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.25 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $133.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $922.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $906.30 million to $943.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. 70,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is -19.05%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.