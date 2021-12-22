Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Atlas posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATCO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of ATCO opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Atlas has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlas by 8.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 1.0% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 124,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Atlas by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Atlas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.