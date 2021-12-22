Zacks: Analysts Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

BZH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE BZH traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.94. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

