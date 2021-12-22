Zacks: Analysts Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.71. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

BOKF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.99. 76,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,210. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.45. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,126,105 over the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

