Zacks: Analysts Expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caleres’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.46. Caleres reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,533.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caleres.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $225,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $380,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,024 shares of company stock worth $2,190,198. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,892. The company has a market capitalization of $821.98 million, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 2.54. Caleres has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.